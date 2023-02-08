ANADARKO — The case against a Caddo County man accused of stabbing another during a November 2022 burglary was dismissed Tuesday.
The Caddo County District Attorney’s office moved to dismiss a felony arrest warrant for Jeremiah Nimsey, 22, of Anadarko, for a felony count of assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Nimsey was accused of stabbing a man the morning of Nov. 11, 2022. A woman told police she, another woman and the victim were asleep when they were awakened by Nimsey breaking in. The victim confronted Nimsey and, she said, Nimsey was being choked when he pulled a “large knife” and stabbed the other man, the warrant affidavit states.
The victim told Allen he believed Nimsey had broken in to steal a television and shoes from him.
Nimsey was held on $55,000 bond since his initial court appearance Nov. 21, 2022. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning when the charge was dropped, records indicate. No reason was given for why the charges were dropped.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.