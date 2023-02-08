Tape

ANADARKO — The case against a Caddo County man accused of stabbing another during a November 2022 burglary was dismissed Tuesday.

The Caddo County District Attorney’s office moved to dismiss a felony arrest warrant for Jeremiah Nimsey, 22, of Anadarko, for a felony count of assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon after former felony conviction, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

