A Monday afternoon assault left a Lawton Correctional Facility (LCF) inmate hospitalized with a stab wound.
Lawton police were called around 4:38 p.m. to the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, on the report of a stabbing that happened about an hour prior.
Blood drops were found at the scene of the incident. According to the police report, it appeared the crime scene had been cleaned up by inmates from the cell block, although a blood-soaked shirt was found sitting on a bench near the exit door.
Surveillance video of Cell Block C showed three inmates approach two others that led to a fight where one of the two received a puncture wound to the chest and a superficial cut to the shoulder, the report states. The injuries were non-life-threatening.
The surveillance video and bloody shirt were taken as evidence.
This is the second stabbing incident at the private prison within a month.
On Nov. 19, police were called regarding an inmate who had been stabbed “several times.” Although the injuries were non-life-threatening and he declined to file charges or provide information, LPD detectives are continuing to investigate the case.