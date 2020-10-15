A disturbance at a northwest Lawton restaurant Wednesday afternoon resulted in a stabbing.
Lawton police continue to see the suspect who got away during a foot pursuit.
Police were called around 2 p.m. to IHOP, 4020 Cache Road, on the report of a stabbing, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer. Emergency radio traffic reported an arriving officer chasing a potential suspect on foot but he was unable to catch up to him.
An unidentified victim was found suffering a non-life-threatening injury, Grubbs said. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
“Officers are still looking for the suspect,” he said.