ANADARKO — Confronted during a burglary, a Caddo County man is accused of stabbing a man before getting away.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Jeremiah Nimsey, 21, of Anadarko, for a felony count of assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Nimsey is accused of stabbing the man the morning of Nov. 11. Anadarko Police Officer Preston Allen stated he was called shortly after 10:45 a.m. to 218 NW 3rd regarding the stabbing. The victim had already been taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton.
A woman told police she, another woman and the victim were asleep when they were awakened by Nimsey breaking in. The victim confronted Nimsey and, she said, Nimsey was being choked when he pulled a “large knife” and stabbed the other man, the warrant affidavit states.
The victim told Allen he believed Nimsey had broken in to steal a television and shoes from him.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.