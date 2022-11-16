Cuffs

ANADARKO — Confronted during a burglary, a Caddo County man is accused of stabbing a man before getting away.

The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Tuesday for Jeremiah Nimsey, 21, of Anadarko, for a felony count of assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon after former felony conviction, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.