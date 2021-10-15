St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 918 NW 38th, will celebrate the fall season with a week of events, beginning Saturday.
The celebration of fall will begin with the opening of a pumpkin patch at 11 a.m. Various pumpkins will be available for purchase, with prices ranging from $4-$40. all proceeds will go to the Lawton Food Bank, the C. Carter Crane Shelter for the Homeless, The Salvation Army shelter and other charitable organizations.
The pumpkin patch will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays until the end of October.
The celebration will continue with Boo Week Monday through Friday, featuring events such as bingo on Wednesday, a pumpkin carving contest on Friday and various other events throughout the week.
The church also will hold a trunk-or-treat from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 in the church parking lot. The event will benefit the Lawton Food Bank, and a donation of at least two canned goods will be required for admission.
All events are organized by members of the church’s Family Ministry, and are free and open to the public, apart from the donation required for the trunk-or-treat.
For more information, call St. Paul’s United Methodist church, 580-355-5757.