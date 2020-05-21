St. Mary’s Catholic School has been recognized as a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch.
St. Mary’s is one of just 404 elementary schools across the U.S. and the only school in Lawton to receive this honor, according to a press release from St. Mary’s. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.
The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, St. Mary’s had to offer at least two PLTW Launch modules at each grade level and have more than 75 percent of the student body participating during the 2018-19 school year.
Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like, and think they are good at, math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.