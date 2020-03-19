St. Mary’s Catholic School recently donated eight crates of kid’s size cartons of milk, orange juice and apple juice to the Lawton Food Bank.
“Since the school is closed, we have extra milk. We didn’t want it to spoil or have to throw it away. We figured the Food Bank could use it,” said Stan Melby, principal at St. Mary’s Catholic School.
“When I called, the Food Bank was very glad to hear about it. When I went there, they were very appreciative,” Melby said. “Anything we can do to help, that’s what we’re here for.”
The cartons are 8 ounces, “just the right size for a kiddo to drink,” Melby said.
“We are praying for those in a tight food situation. If we can help with something else, we will,” Melby said. “We wanted to help the community. The community has been good to us. We wanted to pay it forward.”
Food Bank Director Marny Skindrud said she was thankful for the donation.
“The donation was very helpful. A lot of the milk we get here is shelf stable. We don’t get a lot of fresh milk here,” she said.
“We have been gearing up for summer time, which is a high need time,” Skindrud said. Normally, the current time of year is slow but with the schools out more donations than usual are needed.”