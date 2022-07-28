Prison Ministry

Deacon Harold Davis prepares a potato salad in the kitchen of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Part of it is fed to prisoners of the Correctional facility on the south side of town.

 Johannes Becht/Staff

It’s a sunny Sunday morning, and Harold Davis is working on a potato salad in a kitchen in the facilities of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church in south Lawton.

Harold is also making baked beans, BBQ chicken wings and smoked sausage, as well as bread, ice cream and cake. The food is not for himself. It is for his church members and for prisoners.

