St. Andrews Episcopal Church will offer a series of presentations over the next month featuring licensed professionals who will speak on dementia hospice, death and dying, legal considerations and grief as part of the church’s Lenten Soup and Supper Series.
The free presentations will start at 6:15 p.m. each Wednesday immediately following the church’s 5:30 p.m. worship service. The church is located at 1313 SW D.
The schedule is:
March 11: Hospice Care and Considerations, by Chaplain Ted Edwards, Comanche County Memorial Hospital Hospice.
March 18: Dementia (with a particular emphasis on Alzheimer’s Disease), by Shelley Deutsch, MSW, Alzheimer’s Association of Lawton.
March 25: Legal Considerations Before and After Death, by J. Blake Dutcher, attorney at law and partner in Godlove, Mayhall, Dzialo and Dutcher.
April 1: Life Continues — The Process of Grief, by the Rev. Stephanie Jenkins, rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
Worship services begin at 5:30 p.m.; the free Lenten supper and presentations will follow.