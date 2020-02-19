St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church will observe Shrove Tuesday with a Pancake Day on Feb. 25, said the church’s new rector, the Rev. Stephanie Jenkins.
Shrove Tuesday is the traditional feast day before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday the next day. Lent — the 40 days leading up to Easter — was traditionally a time of fasting and on Shrove Tuesday, Anglo-Saxon Christians went to confession and were “shriven” (absolved from their sins) in preparation for Lent. Gradually Shrove Tuesday became a joyous feast. Its observance dates back to the 15th century.
Similar well-known joyous events the day before Ash Wednesday are Fat Tuesday, part of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, and Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.
St. Andrew’s parishioners will prepare and serve hot pancakes, sausage and the fixings for attendees for both lunch, 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and for supper, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The Rev. Jenkins said tickets are available at the church, 1313 SW D, or by calling 355-9543.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under are free.
The Rev. Jenkins, a Duncan native who began her ministry at St. Andrews in October, said the church will hold Ash Wednesday services at noon and 5:30 p.m.