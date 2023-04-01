ANADARKO — A Chickasha man is wanted for allegations he hit his daughter-in-law with a pickup and trashed his wife’s car.

The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Joel Dewayne Subia, 44, for a felony count of assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property under $1,000 and injuring a motor vehicle, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

