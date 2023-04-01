ANADARKO — A Chickasha man is wanted for allegations he hit his daughter-in-law with a pickup and trashed his wife’s car.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Joel Dewayne Subia, 44, for a felony count of assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of malicious injury to property under $1,000 and injuring a motor vehicle, records indicate.
Due to two prior felony convictions, Subia faces between 20 years to life in prison if convicted.
Anadarko Police Officer Jordan Stone was called shortly before 6 a.m. March 18 to a home in the 400 block of East Georgia Street regarding a woman who’d been run over. She appeared to be in pain and was unable to walk or move her right leg, the warrant affidavit states. She and her husband, Subia, were fighting because she’d left him and was angry about it, Stone stated.
Subia’s wife said she’d heard noises outside like rocks being thrown at something hitting the front door. The daughter-in-law went outside to smoke a cigarette then an engine was heard revving, followed by a scream, the affidavit states. Subia was seen driving a white Dodge truck through the yard before speeding away, Stone stated. The injured woman was found on the side of the house.
Three windows and the back windshield of the wife’s car were found shattered, according to the affidavit. A basketball goal in the yard was also struck and knocked over, according to Stone.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.