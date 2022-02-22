Monday morning, the Comanche County Fair and Expo Center echoed with the sounds of mooing cows and grunting pigs, as Southwest Oklahoma FFA students loaded in for the first show day of the Comanche County Spring Livestock show.
Monday was specifically devoted to cows. Dairy Heifers, milking cows, steers, miniature cows, any sort of conceivable bovine was on display.
Abilene Sullivan, who left the expo center with a new champion dairy heifer in tow, has been involved in FFA since she was six years old. Now, at thirteen, she intends to expand her livestock-raising knowledge, learning more about how to raise sheep and goats in the future. She described some of what goes into raising a cow.
“To get their hair to grow out, you’ve got to keep them cool,” Sullivan said. “The warm air stresses them out.”
Sullivan brought six cows to the show this year in total. Three beef animals, three dairies. She competed in the junior division, which is the competitive division for children from third through eighth grade.
Sullivan is an experienced competitor in the livestock show, but other students are presenting for the first time this year. One such person is Rowan Stricklan, from Elgin FFA, competing in the senior division.
“I don’t know if I’ll stay with doing this,” Stricklan said. “I came for the experience.”
Stricklan will be participating in the pig show. She spent her time today grooming and washing Gertrude, a Light Cross pig that will be presented Tuesday morning. Light Cross pigs are pigs with a spot of light color, usually silver, on their lower back.
“People call them blue butts,” Stricklan said. “I’m not really sure why.”
The Spring Livestock show is presented every year by the Comanche County Saddle and Sirloin club in late February, and has been presented in Southwest Oklahoma for at least the last 50 years. Josh Sullivan, the Vice Chairman of the Livestock Show committee, has been presenting livestock at the Spring show since he was 9 years old. He said that since his first show, the event has seen a lot of changes.
“The show has grown tremendous leaps and bounds as far as quality of animals presented,” Sullivan said. “The kids get a lot out of it.”
Students who participate in the Livestock Show can win a number of scholarships through the Saddle and Sirloin Club, Including a McMahon Foundation endowed scholarship, the clubs Heritage scholarship, and others. Sullivan said that beyond the chance at higher education in Agriculture, students learn a lot of valuable lessons from presenting at the show and being involved in the FFA.
“The kids learn the value of hard work, of dedication, and a lot about getting up early,” Sullivan said.