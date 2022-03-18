This Spring Break, Lawton Parks and Recreation Department is teaching kids about healthy consumption habits — both for the body and for the mind.
The department holds special activities for children in the Lawton-Fort Sill area for every break in the school year. The activities are held at the Owens Center, 1405 Southwest 11th.
Michell Rosario, the activities director for the Parks and Recreation department, said it was important to teach the kids and their parents how to introduce healthy habits.
“We’ve been focusing on healthy consumption for the kids, not just for their bodies but for their minds,” Rosario said. “We’ve also been teaching parents how to sneak healthier stuff into their kids’ diets, getting them to eat fruits and vegetables.”
To that end, Thursday, the activity was for the kids to make their own smoothies — while riding a bicycle.
The bicycle is a colorful, stationary bike, complete with an attachment for a blender. The blender is powered by the pedals of the bike, and the kids took turns blending healthy fruit smoothies for themselves.
The Comanche County Health Department loaned the bike to Parks and Rec for the day.
“I reached out to them because I saw the bike at another event,” Rosario said. “I thought it was really cool.”
Aurora Bricker, one of the children at Thursday’s event, said she was happy with how her smoothie turned out, saying it was worth the little bit of extra effort she’d put in moments before.
Bricker has attended several Spring Break events at the Owens Center, something she says is not unusual for her or the people she regularly attends with.
“We come to most of them,” Bricker said. “Unless one of us is sick or something.”
The most popular event of the week was a craft workshop on Tuesday, sponsored by the Heroines of Jericho Neonetta Miller Palace 12, a branch of the Masonic organization that deals mostly with outreach and activities for children.
Celenia Figueroa, a Mother Mary for the organization, organized the craft workshop, where attendees made ladybugs and caterpillars out of an array of objects, from plates to pipe cleaners. She said she was impressed with the turnout for the event.
“We had to put in two more tables with chairs for all the people that came in,” Figueroa said.
Figueroa said she has several more craft activities planned for the rest of the year, especially when public school classes end in the summer.
“I always do lots of crafts for our summer camp,” Figueroa said. “It’s the busy time for us.”
Today is the last day of events for Spring Break at the Owens Center. Rosario said it was going to be a “free day,” where attendees can choose to play basketball, climb a rock wall, or do any number of other activities regularly offered at the center.