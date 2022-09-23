A Lawton woman is in jail after she was accused of shooting her wife during an argument over car keys.
Laurie Junette Samuels, 25, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police and first responders were called about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15 to the apartments at 610 SW 52nd regarding a woman with gunshot wounds to the chest and the face, according to the probable cause affidavit. Samuels’ child also was at the apartment. Samuels was taken into custody.
The injured woman and Samuels are married. While at the hospital, the injured woman told police her wife shot her once; the injury to the face was from the same bullet, the affidavit states. The next day, she told investigators she’d returned home the day before to drop off the child’s car seat and Samuels took her keys and wouldn’t give them back.
She told investigators she’d gone to her car, got her 9mm handgun and put it in her waistband and returned to the apartments. She said Samuels took the gun, loaded the magazine and chambered a round, pointed it at her and fired from about five feet away, according to the affidavit. She said she didn’t think she was hit and, after talking the child into returning to her room, returned to face Samuels.
The woman said Samuels told her, “I am going to kill you” and fired the gun, this time hitting her and causing her to fall to the floor, the affidavit states. She said she acted unconscious so she wouldn’t be shot again. When Samuels left the room, she tried to call 911 but said Samuels returned and took the phone before saying, “You will tell them what I did.” After several minutes of pleading, the woman said, she convinced Samuels to call 911.
Samuels told investigators the argument began as a “miscommunication” about the car seat and car key. She said her wife was who pulled out the gun and it fired twice during a struggle for it, the affidavit states. Investigators said evidence didn’t back up Samuels’ story.
Held on $50,000 bond with the stipulation she have no contact with her wife, Samuels returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 for her preliminary hearing conference.