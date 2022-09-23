A Lawton woman is in jail after she was accused of shooting her wife during an argument over car keys.

Laurie Junette Samuels, 25, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received a felony charge of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

