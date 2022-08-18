Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority have approved an agreement needed to ensure funding from the City of Lawton.
The authority met in special session Wednesday to sign off on an agreement for funding and limited support, the documentation that specifies exactly what its duties are on behalf of the City of Lawton and the youth sports program and facilities it will manage. That documentation must be in place before the City of Lawton can approve a $300,000 designation that will help fund operations for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
That’s important because that budget is funding Eastern Sports Management, the Virginia-based firm the sports trust authority hired last week to manage youth sports (that firm, in turn, will hire a manager to handle day-to-day operations).
Brian Henry, chairman of the sports trust authority, said while the trust authority is the deciding voice in the action to hire Eastern Sports Management, the City Council has to sign off on the funding and limited support agreement, and the designation of funds. Council members are expected to make that decision at next week’s regular meeting, said Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk.
Wednesday’s agreement would replace one the authority and council set into place in June, with its $5,000 budget. The $313,500 budget in the new agreement sets $122,500 as the cost of the contract with Eastern Sports Management and $135,000 for wages, along with other expenditures ranging from marketing to office supplies. The city’s $300,000 designation provides the bulk of revenues for the entity, with another $18,500 coming from sponsorships, sports revenue and concessions.
Henry said a change in the new agreement specifies the trust authority will make semi-annual reports of its activities to the council, although Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren (a trust authority member) said the council can ask for information “at any point.” Burk concurred, saying the agreement sets the minimum amount of reports due to the council (due Jan. 24, 2023, and July 25, 2023).
“The council can ask for more if it wants,” Burk said.
Under the terms of the agreement, the City of Lawton will provide $300,000 for the operation, management, administration, maintenance, reconstruction and equipping of authority facilities for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Any designated funds in the approved budget not spend by the end of the fiscal year (June 30, 2023) may be requested for inclusion in the next fiscal year budget. An annual audit also is required.
Pending council approval next week, the contract would begin Aug. 24 and expire June 30, 2023.
The sports trust authority voted Aug. 11 to designate Eastern Sports Management LLC, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, to manage youth sports programming and facilities associated with the City of Lawton. City officials have said the ultimate goal is removing the city’s Parks and Recreation Department from those duties, designating them instead to the youth sports trust authority and its manager (among Eastern Sports Management’s duties will be creating a transition plan for that to happen).
The five-year contract is broken into two phases: a four-month study period, then an operations management period through the remainder of the contract. There also is a provision the trust authority can enact asking the firm to handle indoor facility conceptual planning services, to include selection of an appropriate site for the indoor youth sports complex.
The agreement specifies the trust authority was created for 14 specific reasons, to include: promote, create and grow youth sports opportunities; maintain fields, courts and other athletic facilities and equipment where youth sports are played; attract state and national athletic events to Lawton and form relationships with youth sports organizations; serve as a representational body for administration, management and expenditure of public and private funds; acquire and manage real property; enter into contracts; solicit and receive grants; and manage and administer funding.