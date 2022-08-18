Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority have approved an agreement needed to ensure funding from the City of Lawton.

The authority met in special session Wednesday to sign off on an agreement for funding and limited support, the documentation that specifies exactly what its duties are on behalf of the City of Lawton and the youth sports program and facilities it will manage. That documentation must be in place before the City of Lawton can approve a $300,000 designation that will help fund operations for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

