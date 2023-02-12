A transition intended to bring fresh blood to youth sports is working, with plans already being implemented for new programs, the City of Lawton’s youth sports entity said.

Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority were updated by Eastern Sports Management, the entity they hired in August 2022 to handle youth sports programs and facilities that have been under the City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department. The goal was to transition all sports-related activities handled by the City of Lawton to the trust authority, to include existing fields and other facilities, as well as the proposed indoor youth sports complex.

Recommended for you