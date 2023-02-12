A transition intended to bring fresh blood to youth sports is working, with plans already being implemented for new programs, the City of Lawton’s youth sports entity said.
Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority were updated by Eastern Sports Management, the entity they hired in August 2022 to handle youth sports programs and facilities that have been under the City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department. The goal was to transition all sports-related activities handled by the City of Lawton to the trust authority, to include existing fields and other facilities, as well as the proposed indoor youth sports complex.
Eastern Sports Management was tasked with three goals when it took over sports operations for the City of Lawton: a report on the privatization of what has been handled by the Parks and Recreation Department; a market analysis; and conceptual planning for an indoor sports facility. The first two goals have been achieved and will be presented to the City Council Tuesday.
Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry said indoor facility conceptual planning is expected to be done by the end of February. But he said that proposed timeline is a “huge tentative,” asking whether the trust authority still wants to present that report at the Feb. 28 council meeting before a site has been selected for recommendation.
“Right now, it’s being narrowed down,” Henry said about an analysis being done on 10 sites scattered across Lawton, to find the one that would best suit the needs of the indoor youth sports complex. “Multiple sites will work.”
While operation of that indoor complex will be a major part of Eastern Sports Management’s daily tasks, it’s not the only one. Now the Parks and Recreation Department coordinates youth teams for basketball, baseball, softball, football (to include tackle football) and volleyball, to include the staff needed to support them. Its staff also is tasked with caring for the fields and associated structures where youth play, as well as indoor venues (such as the Owens Multipurpose Center). The work includes coordinating space with entities such as Lawton Public Schools and Fort Sill’s youth sports programs.
All those tasks have been assumed by Eastern Sports Management much more quickly than originally intended, said John Wack, president of Eastern Sports Management, and Lawton General Manager Matt Elliott.
Wack said Lawton’s sports program “was in decline” when Eastern Sports Management took over operations in August 2022.
“The potential was there,” he said, adding that sports participation has stabilized and has seen growth in all existing areas but tackle football in the last 12 months. Substantial growth has been seen in fall adult softball and new participation brought by adding volleyball and futsal. Neither sport was offered in winter 2021, and only youth volleyball has been offered before.
Eastern also has begun addressing long-standing problems that the men said prompted a decline in participation.
Its analysis found that while indoor assets (basketball courts, for example) are in good shape, “we need to focus on outdoor,” to include athletic fields. The analysis found that current assets were “underutilized and in significant need of maintenance,” a problem directly tied to a lack of programming. Fields at McMahon, Ahlschlager and Eastside parks must be revitalized to bring them back to safety and playability standards, meaning a yearly maintenance plan that focuses on leveling fields, resurfacing and treatment for weeds, Wack said.
Elliott said the goal over the last six months has been to ensure youth and adults had places to play and officials to control games.
“We’re happy with our results,” he said.