The City of Lawton’s new sports management company will begin analyzing sites for a new indoor youth sports complex.

Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority voted recently to exercise a provision in their contract with Eastern Sports Management to conduct indoor facility conceptual planning services, a process that will include selecting and analyzing potential sites for an indoor youth sports complex that the city is planning through its 2019 Capital Improvements Program. Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry said the City Council voted in September to designate $40,000 to the trust authority to cover the cost Eastern Sports Management projected for that project.

Recommended for you