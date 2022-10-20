The City of Lawton’s new sports management company will begin analyzing sites for a new indoor youth sports complex.
Members of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority voted recently to exercise a provision in their contract with Eastern Sports Management to conduct indoor facility conceptual planning services, a process that will include selecting and analyzing potential sites for an indoor youth sports complex that the city is planning through its 2019 Capital Improvements Program. Trust Authority Chairman Brian Henry said the City Council voted in September to designate $40,000 to the trust authority to cover the cost Eastern Sports Management projected for that project.
Council members created the trust authority earlier this year to assume control of youth sports programs and facilities under the city’s auspices, to include the new sports facility if it is built. Eastern is the management company the sports trust authority hired in August to handle day-to-day operations.
Council members and city staff have been working under the assumption that the 86,000-square-foot facility would be built southeast of Lake Helen, in Elmer Thomas Park, but council members indicated earlier this summer that interest in that site is waning because of residential opposition. Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, a member of the sports trust authority, said in August that the authority wasn’t a fan of the Elmer Thomas site.
“We never were,” he said, adding Eastern Sports Management would be tasked with surveying sites to determine the right one.
The management agreement with Eastern Sports Management sets specific tasks associated with an indoor sports complex, to include a market analysis and conceptual facility designs, to include an architectural site plan and floor plans. In addition, the firm will submit a site selection report that will require it to research potential sites and rank them, according to criteria that includes acreage, existing conditions, geometry and topography, utilities, price, hotels and transportation.
The contract specifies that in consultation with the trust authority, the city and other community groups, Eastern will “select the best site for purposes of developing conceptual site plan and conceptual budget.”
Henry said the complexity of that analysis means officials cannot set a definite timeline for completion of the site selection.
“It depends on the number of sites as potentials,” Henry said, adding because sites will be ranked by a number of metrics, the time needed for analysis will ultimately depend on how many sites are chosen.
Henry said there could be many sites that attract attention, explaining that previous analysis done before deciding on Elmer Thomas Park favored sites already owned by the City of Lawton. He said ownership of the ultimate site will be a factor in how quickly the process can be accomplished, explaining that depending on who owns the site and available amenities, “it can go fast.”