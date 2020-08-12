Comanche County Sheriff’s investigators recovered a stolen sport vehicle and made an arrest Monday night.
It was a win against what has been an uptick of these types of crimes, according to Sheriff Kenny Stradley.
“A guy had been gone from his home for a while and when he got back found his garage broken into,” he said.
The home, in the 3600 block of Southwest Tennessee, had been secured when the man left, according to the sheriff. He looked into his once-secured building and found his 2019 Polaris Razor sport ATV and some tools were stolen. The Polaris is worth between $18,000 to $20,000.
“Our investigators started working on it and found out a little more information,” Stradley said. “They tracked down a suspect, talked to him and he gave it up, it was out in a pasture.”
Stradley said the man was arrested Monday night. The tools have not been recovered.
This isn’t the first ATV and sport vehicle theft the sheriff’s department has worked recently.
According to Stradley there are things you can do to help prevent these thefts when you’re away from home for an extended period of time. He said that if it happens in Comanche County, the first thing to do is call the sheriff.
“Secure and have people check your property,” he said. “These seem to be an item they’re taking a lot.”