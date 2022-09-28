A proposal to hire an Oklahoma City firm to restore Highland Cemetery’s historic stone archway will return to the City Council next month.

Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday on a proposal to hire Old Home Rescue to rebuild the arch damaged by a city sanitation truck in 2020, but the proposal needed at least five affirmative votes to pass. That wasn’t possible Tuesday because Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman voted no, while three members – Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson – were absent.

Recommended for you