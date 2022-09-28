A proposal to hire an Oklahoma City firm to restore Highland Cemetery’s historic stone archway will return to the City Council next month.
Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday on a proposal to hire Old Home Rescue to rebuild the arch damaged by a city sanitation truck in 2020, but the proposal needed at least five affirmative votes to pass. That wasn’t possible Tuesday because Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman voted no, while three members – Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh and Ward 7 Councilwoman Onreka Johnson – were absent.
At issue is a proposal to approve a $139,058 contract with Old Home Rescue to rebuild the stone archway after repairing its supporting infrastructure. The archway was built by the Works Progress Administration in 1936-37, one of several facilities within the city that WPA workers constructed.
That history is why Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton said it is important the work be done correctly because it is the first WPA project being restored and it will set the tone for others to follow. Hampton is involved in a project to identify all remaining WPA projects in Lawton.
Parks and Recreation Director Christine James, responding to a question from Chapman, said Old Home Rescue’s bid was $40,000 higher than three other firms making bids (and all owned by the same individual) because of the firm’s recent experience working with historic restoration. She said the other companies haven’t worked on historic restoration projects in 20 years.
“A lot of stuff has changed in 20 years,” she said, adding that is why staff recommends Old Home Rescue.
That firm has worked statewide on historic restorations, including the Harn Homestead Event Barn in Oklahoma City, and replaced windows at the Thomas Gilcrease Home in Tulsa’s Gilcrease Museum. It also has worked on projects in Lawton: Carnegie Library Town Hall, Museum of the Great Plains’ Blue Beaver School and the federal courthouse.
James said the cemetery project has a 100-day timetable for completion, and work could begin soon.
“Winter, before it gets cold, is a good time to do masonry work,” she said.
The contractor has set a timeline of either Fall 2022 or Spring 2023, explaining epoxy and urethane paint require temperatures above 50 degrees for 48 hours, while lime mortar requires temperatures of 40 degrees for 24 hours before application and 72 hours after.
The work will involve removing and cleaning stones, then replacing the rock after the support infrastructure has been repaired.
Mayor Stan Booker said because the agenda item didn’t get at least five affirmative votes, it will return to the council at its Oct. 11 meeting because any one of the three missing members could affect the outcome.