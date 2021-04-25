CACHE — A splash of color is brightening things up at the Cache City Park.
It’s also reaffirming a Comanche connection to the just under 3,000 member community.
Amanda Ralston, vice president of the Cache Area Chamber of Commerce, said the partnership with noted artist/muralist and Cache native Shailah Ramos is leading to the creation of the community’s first mural.
“This is the artist giving back to her community roots and she is also teaching some of her clients in her program that she works for with the Comanche Nation Tribe,” she said.
On Saturday morning, Ramos was joined by Willie Big Bow, Evan J. Cozad, Atticus Matthews, Michael Pueblo and Billy Joe Karty to leave a very Comanche mark of color splashed on a panel to the concrete water tower housed in the community park.
Ramos, a prevention specialist with the Comanche Nation Prevention and Recovery program, said the men were a great help. Each tackled sections and applied paint under Saturday morning’s cloudy beginnings.
“They’re all artistic,” she said. “Native people are creative intrinsically.”
Now that she’s just over six months into pregnancy, Ramos said she appreciated her crew for taking the lead in making sure the scaffolding was secured and for watching out for her. The men took to the higher portions of the scaffold to paint and followed her artistic direction.
The plan was for the color to be painted and finished at the end of Saturday. On Sunday, Ramos said she would return to finish the tracing and fine details. Usually a solo act, she said the experience was new. It’s been a good one, too.
“I’ve never had this much help before,” she said.
Although originally approached about painting a buffalo on the tower, Ramos said she wanted to share and celebrate another animal that’s important to the Comanche people: the horned lizard.
“Of course, everyone wants a buffalo,” she said, “but they’re Native animals, too.”
Now at the brink of extinction, the horned lizard was once plentiful, especially in Comanche lands. It was believed by the Comanches to be able to lead to where the buffalo herds would be found. Good hunting was said to be in the direction the horn lizard faced.
With the drab concrete water tower gaining life with each stroke of green and yellow paint, the mural adds a touch of vibrance and life. Ramos said there’s an intricacy to the horned lizard’s design that makes it a challenging project.
Ramos said there were people originally against the splashes of color being used in the painting. She said it’s good for people to accept some change.
“It’s different,” she said. “It’s about accepting some change in Cache, it’s changing.”
The Comanche Nation is reaffirming its presence in the western Comanche County community. Ground was recently broken for a new casino and resort near Quanah Parker’s old homesite. About 100 homes are also being constructed by the tribe. Coming from Cache, Ramos said she feels a sense of pride from the intersection its making with her people.
“This is my hometown,” she said.
Ramos said her hope is that other artists join in and ultimately share their creativity via the many sections that could take on more paint.
“I’m hoping they let artists paint every section,” she said.
But, as the weather gets warmer and her baby’s arrival nears, this is Ramos’ last big project planned for a while.
“Yes, I think,” she said, “it’s going to be too hot for me to be out here.”