ANADARKO — The traditional Woodland art of a Native American artist from Apache will begin exhibition Friday.
The art of Monica Raphael begins exhibition Friday at the Southern Plains Indian Museum, 801 E. Central Blvd. The exhibition will run from Jan. 31 to March 27. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Bambie Allen, museum director said Raphael is an enrolled member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, and is a skilled artist who specializes in quillwork and birch bark art.
“Her work is a mix of bead and quill work that is as unique as it beautiful,” Allen said.
Born to the Ginew (Golden Eagle) clan of the Anishinaabek, Raphael grew up in the village of Peshawbestown, Mich., on the Grand Traverse Band Reservation. Spending most of her early years on the reservation, she learned the traditional Woodland art forms of quill and birch bark box making from her father, Joseph “Buddy” Raphael, and late aunt, master quill worker Catherine Baldwin, Allen said.
“Ms. Raphael comes from a long line of Woodland quill artists and is the great granddaughter of Rose Raphael,” Allen said. “The elder Raphael was a master quill worker who made quill boxes for the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression. Many of these historic quill boxes are now housed in museum collections.”
Raphael’s family is known for their mastery of Woodland flora and fauna motifs, Allen said.
“In keeping with family tradition and after dedicating years to her art, Ms. Raphael excels in creating complex designs while using traditional materials and techniques,” she said. “By combining these artistic elements with bright colors, her works offer a contemporary twist to a timeless art form. Her artistry is becoming renowned for exquisite craftsmanship of the highest quality.”
Allen said that one of the qualities that shines in Raphael’s work come from her being well-versed in the traditional teachings, stories, language and practices of the Anishinaabek and her commitment to sharing her cultural knowledge with others so that it can be passed onto future generations.
Raphael’s awards and honors include: Best of Show, First Place in Diversified Arts and First Place in Apparel and Textiles at Woodland Indian Art Market, Oneida, Wisconsin; The Harrison Eiteljorg Purchase Award and First Place in Jewelry at the Eiteljorg Indian Market and Festival in Indianapolis, Indiana; Second Place in Diverse Arts and Best in Division in Beadwork and Quillwork at the Santa Fe Indian Market in Santa Fe, N.M.; Judges Choice Award at the American Indian Arts Marketplace in Los Angeles, Calif.
The art work featured in the exhibition may be purchased by contacting Monica Raphael directly by email at monicajo.raphael@gmail.com.
The Southern Plains Indian Museum is managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior, Indian Arts and Crafts Board. Regular viewing hours are Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4:30 p.m. All exhibits at the museum are free and open to the public.