Lights
Comstock

GRANITE — A Kiowa County teen was hospitalized following a Tuesday morning accident 10 miles southeast of Granite that left her pinned inside her vehicle for an hour.

The unidentified 17-year-old girl from Hobart was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and admitted in good condition with arm and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you