GRANITE — A Kiowa County teen was hospitalized following a Tuesday morning accident 10 miles southeast of Granite that left her pinned inside her vehicle for an hour.
The unidentified 17-year-old girl from Hobart was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and admitted in good condition with arm and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Roger D. Hendrix was driving a Chevrolet pickup southbound on Oklahoma 44 shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday when a northbound Toyota Camry driven by the teen lost control on an icy bridge, crossed the center line and struck the truck, Trooper Taylor Buntin reported. The teen was pinned inside her Toyota for about an hour before being freed by Mangum firefighters.
Hendrix, 63, of Altus, went to Jackson County Memorial but was not admitted, according to Buntin.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
The trooper reported the teen was driving at an unsafe speed for the sleeting conditions as the cause of the wreck.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.