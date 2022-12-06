A traffic stop for speeding turned up a whole lot of suspected speed dealing in Lawton, according to police.
Lawton Police Detective Christopher Adamson stated it happened during a Special Operations Unit patrol on Monday around Southwest 27th Street and E Avenue.
A northbound Chevrolet Tahoe was doing 35 miles-per-hour in a 25 zone and Adamson stated he pulled it over. Inside the SUV was Mandy Collett driving and an “active overly nervous” passenger, Kimberly Hooven, the probable cause affidavit states. The two women are know narcotics dealers, according to Adamson.
A K9 officer conducted an open air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to drugs inside. During a search, in the passenger side floorboard where Hoover was sitting a purse was found with a bag containing 142 grams of methamphetamine inside, the affidavit states. She was arrested and booked into Lawton City Jail for trafficking meth.
A search of Collett’s purse revealed an eyeglass case containing 13 blue M30 fentanyl pills and a baggie with 2.79 grams of meth, according to Adamson.
During the traffic stop, the Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at Collett’s home at 2816 SW G. A baggie under the mattress in her room held 208.4 grams of cocaine, according to the affidavit.
A pink backpack found in Collett’s room had Hoover’s identification inside. A baggie containing 875 M30 pills were found, as well as a pill bottle containing 75 pink pills of an unidentified Schedule II narcotic, according to Adamson. A bag contained digital scales and two baggies of meth weighing 11.1 grams and another bag contained 173.72 grams of meth, the affidavit states.
Collett, too, was booked into multiple drug charges.
