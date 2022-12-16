WALTERS — Two northbound tractor trailers collided in Cotton County Wednesday night, sending one driver to the hospital via mediflight and shutting down part of Interstate 44 down for 7½ hours, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A northeast bound Kenworth rig driven by Charles P. Ley was “traveling at a speed greater than reasonable and proper” when it struck the rear of another Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by Matthew L. Henry about fourth-tenths of a mile south of Walters, Trooper Tyler Hedges reported. Ley was pinned inside for about 35 minutes before Walters firefighters freed him by using the Jaws of Life tool.
Ley, 39, of Stillwater, was flown to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was admitted in fair condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries, the report states.
The 35-year-old Henry, of Oklahoma City, was treated and released from Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to Hedges.
Both directions of travel were shut down at mile marker 19 on Interstate 44 until shortly before 3 a.m. to remove the wrecked tractor trailers and conduct the investigation when the southwest bound lanes were reopened. Northeast bound lanes had traffic diverted as mile marker 5 to U.S. 70 until the interstate was completely reopened at 5:42 a.m.
Hedges reported that speeding was the cause of the wreck.
