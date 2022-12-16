Lights
Comstock

WALTERS — Two northbound tractor trailers collided in Cotton County Wednesday night, sending one driver to the hospital via mediflight and shutting down part of Interstate 44 down for 7½ hours, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A northeast bound Kenworth rig driven by Charles P. Ley was “traveling at a speed greater than reasonable and proper” when it struck the rear of another Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by Matthew L. Henry about fourth-tenths of a mile south of Walters, Trooper Tyler Hedges reported. Ley was pinned inside for about 35 minutes before Walters firefighters freed him by using the Jaws of Life tool.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

