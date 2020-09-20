MEERS — A Kansas man is in an Oklahoma City hospital after crashing his motorcycle into a boulder Friday in northern Comanche County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Clinton G. Townsend, 37, of Derby, Kan., was first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with internal/external trunk injuries.
Townsend was driving a BMW motorcycle southbound on Oklahoma 115 shortly after 4:20 p.m. and, according to Trooper Bryce Lewallen, was going to fast. The bike failed to make it through a curve and he went off the roadway to the right and struck a boulder before coming to rest a short distance later about a ¼-mile south of Meers-Porter Hill Road. Townsend was wearing a helmet.
Lewallen cited traveling at a speed greater than reasonable and proper as the collision’s cause.