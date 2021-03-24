DUNCAN — A 63-year-old Duncan man is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a single-vehicle rollover wreck Tuesday in Stephens County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported William Thomas, was flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with arm, leg and trunk injuries.
Thomas was driving a Honda Accord eastbound on Stephens County Road E 1770 shortly before 6 p.m. when he went off the asphalt roadway to the left, struck a fence and a tree before rolling once and coming to rest on its wheels at the intersection of N 2810 Road, 1 mile south of Duncan, Trooper Jacob Mackey reported. He was wearing his seatbelt.
Mackey reported that speeding was the cause of the wreck.