ANADARKO — A rollover wreck between tractor-trailers blamed on speeding left two injured Wednesday in Caddo County.
Mario J. Watson was driving a Freightliner rig southbound on Oklahoma 8 shortly after 11 a.m. when the truck went off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and struck an oncoming Peterbilt rig driven by Phillip D. Stoll, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Steven Mitchell reported. The Freightliner overturned a half time before coming to rest 3 miles south of Anadarko.
Watson, 51, of Chickasha, was admitted to OU Medical in Oklahoma City in stable condition with trunk injuries. His passenger, Timmy K. Manning, 59, of Cyril, was treated and released from Grady County Memorial Hospital in Chickasha for head and trunk injuries, the report states. Neither man was wearing seatbelts.
Stoll, 40, of Elgin, was not injured, according to Mitchell. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Speeding by the Freightliner was identified as the collision’s cause.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.