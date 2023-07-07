Lights
Comstock

ANADARKO — A rollover wreck between tractor-trailers blamed on speeding left two injured Wednesday in Caddo County.

Mario J. Watson was driving a Freightliner rig southbound on Oklahoma 8 shortly after 11 a.m. when the truck went off the roadway to the right, overcorrected and struck an oncoming Peterbilt rig driven by Phillip D. Stoll, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Steven Mitchell reported. The Freightliner overturned a half time before coming to rest 3 miles south of Anadarko.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you