Speeding was blamed for a pair of 4th of July wrecks in Caddo County that happened within a half hour.
In the first wreck, a driver failed to slow down for a turning car and struck it from behind, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
A Hyundai Sonata was being driven southbound on U.S. 281 at a high rate of speed around 11:35 p.m. when a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Stacy Hollowell, 60, of Anadarko, was pulled off of of Riverside Drive to turn onto U.S. 281 and was struck by the Sonata, less than a mile north of Anadarko, Trooper Carson Cabaniss reported. Hollowell was not injured.
The Sonata had two passengers, Priscilla N. Barrera, 18, and Cassandra M. Avila, 18, both of Anadarko. Avila was not injured.
Barrerra was flown to OU Medical Center where she was admitted in good condition with leg injuries, according to the report.
All three women were wearing seatbelts.
Who was driving the Sonata remains under investigation. Cabaniss reported that speeding was the cause of the wreck.
Twenty minutes later, the OHP was called to a single-vehicle wreck 1 mile northeast of Fort Cobb.
Dillon M. Wilson, 29, of Fort Cobb, was taken to Carnegie Tri-County Municipal Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical where he was admitted in fair condition with internal trunk injuries, the report states.
Wilson was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup westbound on Caddo County Road 1310 around 11:55 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left, went off the roadway and struck a stop sign followed by a fence, Trooper Steven Mitchell reported. The truck came to rest in a field.
The trooper reported the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Speeding on a curve was blamed for the wreck, according to the report.