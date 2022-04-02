CENTRAL HIGH — A Friday morning wreck blamed on speeding on Oklahoma 7 injured two men.
A Chevrolet pickup driven by Terry Burleson was speeding on Oklahoma 7 when it went off the roadway to the left near where the four lanes turn to two. It took evasive action to avoid an oncoming Peterbilt rig, swerved back right and went into a broad slide for almost 200 feet before rolling a half-time and coming to rest on its top about 5 miles east of Duncan, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Darin Carmen reported. Burleson’s passenger, Curtis Dale Rhone, was ejected.
Burleson was flown to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where he was treated and released, the report states. Rhone was flown to Duncan Regional Hospital where he was admitted in fair condition with head, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
The tractor-trailer driver, Christopher McLaughlin, 26, of Duncan, was not injured.
Carmen reported driving at an excessive speed as the reason for the wreck.