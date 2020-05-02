A Chickasha man is in an Oklahoma City hospital following a Thursday night wreck where he was partially ejected southeast of Anadarko.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Nathaniel D.H. Charlton, 28, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in good condtion with arm injuries.
Charlton was driving a Chevrolet Avalance southbound on the gravel Caddo County Road 2730 at a high rate of speed around 8 p.m. when he lost control and went off the roadway to the right, Trooper Michael Jewell reported. The vehicle rolled ¼ time before coming rest on the driver side and partially ejecting the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
Speeding was cited by Jewell as the collision’s cause.