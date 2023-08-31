Lights
An 84-year-old Elgin woman was hospitalized for injuries received in a Wednesday afternoon three-vehicle wreck north of Lawton.

Alma L. Waugh was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with injuries to the lower extremities and internal trunk, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

