An 84-year-old Elgin woman was hospitalized for injuries received in a Wednesday afternoon three-vehicle wreck north of Lawton.
Alma L. Waugh was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with injuries to the lower extremities and internal trunk, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Waugh was a passenger in a Chevrolet driven by Christopher L. Waugh that was traveling northeast on Interstate 44 when his Chevrolet and a Dodge driven by Elijah W. Stewart came to a stop due to traffic conditions, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported. Another vehicle, a Ford driven by William A. Campbell, didn’t stop and struck the Chevrolet causing it to run into the Dodge 1 mile north of Lawton. The Ford and the Chevrolet came to rest in the roadway and the Dodge ended up on the outside shoulder.
Christopher Waugh, 61, of Elgin, and Stewart, 26, of Apache, were not injured. Campbell, 40, of Edmond, was treated and released, according to Johnson.
All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
The trooper reported traveling at an unsafe speed for the traffic conditions was the cause of the wreck.
