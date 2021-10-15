The City of Lawton will install a speed table on Southwest 27th Street, a position calculated to slow traffic near an elementary school.
Ward 5 Councilman Allan Hampton requested the speed table, a portable device similar to a “speed bump” but one that is wider. The tables are designed to keep traffic at 25 mph or less. Hitting the tables at speeds above 25 mph could cause severe jarring for the vehicle and its occupants, city officials said last year as they began the process of expanding the number of traffic control devices in the city’s inventory to slow speeders in residential areas.
Hampton said that is his goal here, but the additional benefit is protecting students who walk and bike to and from Cleveland Elementary School, located just south of Southwest J Avenue on Southwest 27th Street.
“It’s quite busy there,” Hampton said of the large amount of traffic that uses the street because it is a cut-through street, meaning it is a route that can be used to get from West Lee Boulevard to West Gore Boulevard without using an arterial. “I think it will make things a lot safer.”
That was the goal when city administrators made additions to the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 budgets, purchasing sufficient amounts of the portable traffic control devices to assign one speed table to each of Lawton’s eight City Council wards. City officials said the portable nature of the speed tables makes them attractive: the tables can be temporarily attached to a residential street experiencing problems with speeders, then moved to a new location when the original problem has been resolved.
Council members also have discussed using the traffic devices in city recreation areas to slow traffic, such as the road in Elmer Thomas Park adjacent to the Playground in the Park and the city spray park.
The devices already have been placed in other residential areas in four of the city’s eight council wards.
Existing locations include Northwest Atlanta Avenue between Northwest 31st and Northwest 33rd streets (Ward 1); Northwest 27th Street between Northwest 26th and Northwest 25th streets (Ward 3); Southwest Sherman Valley Drive, north of West Boulevard (Ward 6); and Northwest Glenn Avenue between Northwest 57th and Northwest 58th streets (Ward 8). With the placement on Southwest 27th Street in Ward 5, that leaves only Wards 2, 4 and 7 without speed tables.