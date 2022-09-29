Oklahoma Watch

OKLAHOMA CITY — By the end of the week, Oklahoma lawmakers are expected to allocate nearly all of the state’s $1.87 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds when they come back for a special session.

The projects to be funded include millions for broadband upgrades across the state and scores of programs for water infrastructure, workforce development and training, as well as health care and technology upgrades. The state received more than 1,400 project applications totaling nearly $18 billion for its share of the American Rescue Plan Act money.

