OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature will open a special session today to consider recommendations on expenditures from Oklahoma’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Leaders of the Oklahoma House and Senate announced the Second Extraordinary Session of the 58th Legislature will meet today through Friday to consider recommendations on ARPA and other funding proposed by members of the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding. That committee — comprised of House and Senate members — held a final session early last week and recommended $1.1 billion worth of projects to be funded through ARPA allocations. Earlier this year, the committee made recommendations on other expenditures.
Speaker Pro Tempore Kyle Hilbert said last week the committee’s recommendations would be put into the form of bills. It is those bills that will go to the Senate and House in this week’s special session.
“We can’t appropriate money directly to those entities,” Hilbert said, adding action last week to craft the bills was part of an effort to lessen the number of days the Legislature would have to meet in special session.
Bills approved by the Legislature will be forwarded to Gov. Kevin Stitt for signature. Local officials have said funding is expected to be released three months after Stitt’s approval.
Votes by the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding recommended $1.1 billion in 45 projects, with a 46th project added to provide funding for two additional sites that want to provide training to increase the number of nurses available in Oklahoma (the two were omitted from a project funded earlier this year). The committee spent months analyzing 1,400 applications totaling $18 billion for Oklahoma’s share of ARPA money, before approving the final list last week. All but one project won unanimous approval from committee members who attended last week’s session (one vote was cast against funding for Oklahoma’s space park).
Recommended projects include several directly benefitting Southwest Oklahoma, including $20 million for the FISTA Innovation Park being created in Central Plaza; $18.5 million for upgrades to aging Waurika Lake infrastructure operated by the Waurika Lake Master Conservancy District; and $10 million for a City of Lawton project to help repair damage to the Lake Ellsworth spillway.
Statewide projects expected to benefit the area include funding designated for expansion of broadband service, infrastructure upgrades to industrial parks (Duncan and Altus were included as specific projects), funding designated to train truck drivers (Caddo-Kiowa Tech Center was one of four sites named) and allocations to upgrade facilities that provide mental health services for at-risk youth (Comanche County was one of four area counties named).