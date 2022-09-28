OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature will open a special session today to consider recommendations on expenditures from Oklahoma’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Leaders of the Oklahoma House and Senate announced the Second Extraordinary Session of the 58th Legislature will meet today through Friday to consider recommendations on ARPA and other funding proposed by members of the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding. That committee — comprised of House and Senate members — held a final session early last week and recommended $1.1 billion worth of projects to be funded through ARPA allocations. Earlier this year, the committee made recommendations on other expenditures.

