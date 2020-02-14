Lawton police say they’re making a dent in the methamphetamine trafficking hitting the community.
From January to the present, detectives with the Lawton Police Department Special Operations section have been involved in multiple investigations involving high-level methamphetamine traffickers, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. The investigations have included traffic stops, numerous interviews and interrogations and multiple search warrants, he said.
“Due to the many hours of work invested into each case, the Special Operations Detectives were able to prevent approximately 7.5 pounds of methamphetamine from being distributed into and around the City of Lawton,” Jenkins said. “The 7.5 pounds of methamphetamine had a street value of approximately $272,400. The investigations yielded 19 arrests, and the potential seizure of approximately $5,000 cash, multiple firearms and a vehicle.”
Jenkins said the investigations also made a dent in the rise of the heroin trade locally.
“Detectives also obtained approximately 65 grams of heroin with an approximate street value of $6,500, and apprehended seven fugitives,” Jenkins said. “Detectives were also able to retrieve stolen property from a recent burglary, and return the property to the victim.”