Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Special Olympics Oklahoma has canceled all April and May sports training, competition and special events, including the Summer Games that were scheduled for May 13-15.
According to a Special Olympics Oklahoma news release, “while canceling April and May events and Summer Games is truly disappointing for athletes who have trained for months to compete — as well as for the volunteers, family, friends and our staff and board who support them and look forward to cheering them on — we know that our love of sports doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of all involved.”