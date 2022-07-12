Today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and July 19 market-goers at the Lawton Farmers Market will be entertained by the 132D Army Band of the Wisconsin National Guard. The band will play a variety of music at the Evening Market and Food Truck Tuesday Weekly Event, The market is located at 77 SW 4th. Visitors to the market are encouraged to bring extra chairs to enjoy the festive evening of food and music.
