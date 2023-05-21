HOBART — A special sales tax election for a new county jail in Kiowa County is to be held on June 13, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is approaching fast.
Applications need to be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. May 29, according to a release by the Kiowa County Election Board.
“It’s easy to apply,” Terri Meinert, secretary of the Kiowa County Election Board, said. “In Oklahoma, no excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot.”
Prospective voters can apply online using the OK Voter Portal, but they can also download an application form and submit their application in person, by fax, mail and email. The Election Board for Kiowa County is located at 215 N Lincoln, Hobart.
It is only allowed to apply for one own’s absentee ballot. It is illegal to submit an absentee ballot for another individual.