Deborah Baroff has held only one job since she graduated with her masters of library science degree 36 years ago.
Good thing she enjoys it.
Baroff, the longtime special collections curator at Museum of the Great Plains, will leave her job Jan. 21, three days after her birthday. Call retirement her birthday present to herself, she said, with a grin. Not that her departure isn’t causing some pangs.
The museum has been home for Baroff for her entire professional career, which started because then-Museum Director Steve Wilson insisted he wanted a trained librarian to handle the museum’s extensive library and Baroff was a recent University of Oklahoma graduate looking for a job. Today, Baroff is responsible for the museum’s extensive two-dimensional holdings, which means books, maps, letters and other correspondence, and of course, photographs. Baroff admits she is partial to the photographs, a holding so extensive the museum staff isn’t very far from the day when they will have to make the decision to let some photographs go to make room for new donations.
Baroff’s job puts her in charge of a special collections library, one of four distinctions library science majors can hold. But there is so much more to the job.
Her early days were focused on caring for the museum’s library, special research materials that can be used inside the museum, but aren’t for general circulation. The collection takes up rows of shelf space in the same storage area that houses the photographs. In a word: a researcher’s dream. That’s what Baroff brought to the table when she came on board.
“Steve wanted someone who worked with books,” she said, explaining her edge was that her mentor at OU was Jack Haley, the noted historian who was close friends with Wilson and who was able to point out to Baroff — a Norman resident — that Lawton wasn’t far away.
“I thought it sounded like fun,” she said of working at Museum of the Great Plains, adding she’s been here since.
Despite the extensive nature of a collection that includes important histories and rare books, it isn’t used much.
Baroff said what is heavily used is the photo archives. How many photographs does it hold? Baroff hesitates to offer even a rough guess in case she undercounts, but did estimate the photographs/negatives donated by The Lawton Constitution and its photographers number at least 80,000. About 12,000 have been catalogued.
She admits she is partial to the photo collection.
“Photographs tell a story,” she said, referring the old adage that a picture is worth a thousand words.
Her favorite is one she replicated for framing: an aerial shot (she’s not sure how that was done) of the Fort Sill Indian School, which shows someone walking on the school grounds while a train passes in the background. She said she loves the history conveyed by that single photograph, from a history lesson centered on the Native Americans and the trials they endured, to local commerce.
She also has a favorite collection: the Arthur Lawrence Collection.
“Arthur was a historian,” she said, adding that she’s not even sure how many items it contains — more than 100 boxes with more than 1,000 photographs.
“I spent over a year with his photographs,” she said, of a collection compiled by one of the founders of the Comanche County Historical Society as he worked to chronicle life in early day Comanche County.
Working with the photograph collection also means working with researchers and others who just want a picture. That’s the fun part of the job, she said, adding that digital technology has made that easier because people can now see what the museum has to offer without stepping foot inside.
“People look for something and find it, and contact us,” she said, adding the goal is to put even more items on digital display, to include the museum’s three-dimensional artifacts. “The more that is online, the more people see.”