Pecans are one of the splendors of fall, and here to tell Comanche County Oklahoma Home and Community Education members about them Tuesday was Cheryl Lively, family and consumer science educator for the Greer, Harmon and Kiowa County Extension Offices.
The speaker said she grew up with her grandparents having tons of pecans. She lived at Broken Bow, in the southeast corner of the state, where water was never an issue. Her husband is from Mangum, and she learned when she moved here it’s a very different matter on this side of the state.
Lively opened with this rhetorical question: “Oh, don’t you love pecans? Pecans just kind of perk up everything.”
Although her intent was to present ways to use pecans in foods other than the ever-popular pecan pie, she did mention that the average pie contains 78 pecans. French settlers in New Orleans came up with the recipe, and pralines as well.
That was only one of many fun facts on the menu. Pecans are indigenous to North America. It was the one tree nut that was already here before the Europeans arrived. Many pecan varieties are named for Native America tribes, such as Wichita, Cheyenne, Sioux and Apache.
The principal pecan varieties for Oklahoma are Caddo, Colby, Giles, Kanza, Lakota, Maramec, Pawnee, Peruque and Oconee.
Georgia is the pecan capital of the world, out-producing all other states. Florida comes next, and Oklahoma ranks fifth. The U.S. produces roughly 80 percent of all pecans on the market.
Pecan trees tend to produce a heavy output of pecans one year followed by a light output the next. Growers say they see a bumper crop once every seven years.
“Here’s the big deal about pecan trees – they live to be 200 years old. So if you take care of them, water them, make sure there’s no disease on them, those trees are going to live on ’way past all of us,” Lively said.
Pecans are a nutritionally dense food packed with phytonutrients, plant protein, unsaturated fat, dietary fiber, antioxidant vitamins and even hard-to-find minerals like manganese, copper, zinc and magnesium. One ounce of pecans provides 100 percent of the recommended amount of daily fiber.
Lively advises buyers to check packaged pecans for freshness dates. Kernels should be plump, golden brown and uniform in size. For best quality, always keep shelled pecans in the refrigerator. They will keep for nine months in an airtight container and up to two years in the freezer.
In their shell, pecans can be stored in a cool, dry place for a year.
Pecans are known for their buttery texture and unmistakably slightly sweet flavor. Some artists like to paint using pecan oil, even though it stains their fingers.
Toasting perks them up a little bit, Lively noted. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F, spread one cup of pecans on a rimmed baking sheet and bake 7-10 minutes until you can smell them or they get a little bit darker in color.
Her recipe suggestions include:
• Mixing chopped pecans with a warm bowl of oatmeal
• Baking pecans with oats and seeds into a batch of granola
• Using finely ground nuts as a coating for chicken, fish or a small, thin cut of steak
• Adding pecans to batter for banana bread, pancakes or muffins
• Sprinkling pecan pieces over baked sweet potatoes
After Comanche County Extension Director Carol Hart handed out candied pecans to OHCE members present, Lively demonstrated how to make a full meal using pecans in each dish. The main dish was pecan-crusted pork chops cooked in an air fryer set to 400 degrees, six minutes for each side. The appetizer was a buffalo-pecan pimiento cheese dip, and slow-cooked candied nuts were the dessert.
As the room filled with an almost heavenly aroma, Lively directed her listeners to the American Pecans and Oklahoma Pecan Council websites for even more recipes.
“The sky is the limit on what you can do and what you can create,” she said.