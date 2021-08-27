Police said a Texas man led a high speed and, due to damage to his truck, high risk 30 minute chase Thursday morning that ended with his arrest.
The officer involved said sparks were flying throughout the chase through neighborhoods in the city. The pursuit ended with a clang of jail doors for the man now held on $100,000 bond for leading the chase.
Joseph Hernandez, 27, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, as well as misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of a damage accident driving with a canceled/suspended/revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance and an intersection violation, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
It began with Lawton Police Officer Drue Watkins watching traffic around 4 a.m. at Southwest 17th Street and D Avenue. A southbound Ford F-150 with Texas tags blew by at a high rate of speed and the officer attempted to make a traffic stop.
Instead, it became a chase when the truck went through a stop sign and continued with turns onto 15th Street. Snaking its way through the neighborhood at up to 60 miles per hour, lights and sirens followed the truck up to Southwest 11th Street, according to the report.
“The only time the pickup ever slowed down was to turn,” Watkins said.
The truck’s flight turned westbound on Southwest A Avenue up to Sheridan Road and then to West Gore Boulevard before it turned into the empty back lot of Hobby Lobby, 36 N. Sheridan. Watkins reported two pedestrians were nearly struck by the truck before they jumped out of the way.
Next, the truck drove into a large metal fence, ran over it and made its way to Northwest Bell Avenue. The truck’s front tire blew out when it hit the fence, the report states.
On rims and without regard for the rules of the road, the truck continued through the neighborhoods until it made its way to and across Cache Road. Watkins reported the sparks from the truck driving on its front rim showered his vehicle. The events to get away from the officer were “innumerable,” according to the report.
Slowing down to between 30 and 40 miles per hour due to the damaged driving, the vehicle pursuit ended with an abrupt stop at the intersection of Northwest 14th Street and Taft Avenue.
However, the chase continued.
Watkins said the driver got out and took off running while his passenger got out and laid down in the street for the officer. Watkins chased the driver for a block before drawing his Taser. The man, now identified as Hernandez, stopped and was taken into custody for eluding police and endangering others, the report states.
Investigators learned Hernandez had four outstanding warrants from Austin, Texas, for burglaries, theft and a parole violation. He also had a suspended driver’s license.
The passenger told police he’d only been getting a ride from Hernandez. According to the report, he said the driver “was adamant about not going back to prison.”
Held on $100,000 bond, Hernandez is slated to return to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 29 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.