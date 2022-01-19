Members of Comanche Nation leadership said Tuesday that Comanche Business Committeeman June Sovo has died.
“This Comanche warrior’s soul is now at peace,” said Tribe Chairman Mark Woomavovah. “May our condolences bring his family comfort, and may our prayers ease the pain of our loss. What an amazing person and what a remarkable life June shared with us. We feel so lucky that June Sovo was a part of our Comanche family.”
All flags at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton, were ordered to be flown at half-staff.
Sovo was serving as committeeman in Seat No. 1. The Constitution is awaiting word regarding the status of the open seat; the term ends in late spring.
Sovo has been a popular figure at local powwows. Along with his twin brother, Gene, a place in the dance ring or circled around the drum was his place of honor.
Both found their way into the movies, although in different roles. Gene was featured in “Lonesome Dove,” and June’s voice has been heard in several features.
Tribe Vice Chairman Cornel Pewewardy remembered meeting his friend when they attended Cameron University together.
“I care for him as a brother,” he said.
Along with being an elected leader amongst the Comanche Nation, Sovo was a friend to a multitude of diverse people around the country and tribal organizations that have been inspired and forever changed by his life ways, Pewewardy said. He was a man of his people, led by the ways of his people.
“He always acknowledged his relatives and close friends, as his relationships were transparent based on Comanche principles of natural laws, such as sacred responsibility, cultural integrity, family abundance, and commitment to rebuild the Comanche Nation based upon ‘common sense practice,’” he said. “Despite having a celebrity status by singing in Hollywood movies and being an accomplished singer of all types of Comanche music, June was always humble about his pathways.”
Pewewardy said his friend lived a life-well lived and with purpose.
“June Sovo devoted his life to getting his message to as many people as possible, especially the Comanche Nation,” he said.