Southwestern Medical Center announced Wednesday it is taking steps to safely resume some elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures that were previously rescheduled out of an abundance of caution amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The decision to reschedule procedures when clinically appropriate was made in accordance with federal and state guidance, and aimed to help preserve critical resources in the event of a surge of COVID-19 patients in the community. Today, current projections indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region, which means less strain on healthcare resources.
The decisions about which procedures can safely move forward will be made only after assessing a comprehensive pre-operative checklist and evaluating potential risks. The hospital will initially focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs, and those decisions will be made in partnership with the attending physician/surgeon/proceduralist. Patients who are scheduled and approved for procedures must meet specific requirements, including passing standard COVID-19 screenings. Surgical patients also will be asked to practice “safer at home” behaviors for seven days prior to their procedure to minimize potential exposure, check their temperature twice a day during this 7-day period and report temperatures over 100°F to their provider and undergo testing for COVID-19.
Patients awaiting information about their previously postponed procedure can expect to hear from their provider or provider’s office to discuss rescheduling at the appropriate time.
Southwestern Medical Center will continue to screen and require everyone who enters the facility to be wearing a mask or cloth face covering and maintain a zero-visitor protocol for the foreseeable future.
Additionally, the facility has implemented new processes and procedures to further protect the health of patients, providers and team members. Visit SWMConline.com to learn more.