Southwestern Medical Center announced Tuesday it has updated its visitor restrictions to allow patients to have two well visitors at a time.
The updated restrictions, which were made after careful review of state and federal guidance, will allow most patients to have two visitors at a time. The new restrictions have been implemented immediately, a hospital spokesperson said in a press release.
All visitors must be 18 years of age or older and will be required to wear a mask while in the facility, the hospital spokesperson said. However, visitors will not be allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19. Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to return home and reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.
Southwestern Medical Center continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines.
For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit SWMConline.com.