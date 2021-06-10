Southwestern Medical Center will offer a free, community-wide seminar entitled “Your Health in a Post Pandemic World” from 6-7 p.m. June 23 at the Lawton Country Club, 4601 W. Gore.
Emergency medicine specialist Dr. Michael Oliver will address why it’s important to make your health a priority in the months and years to come. He also will address the precautions hospitals have in place to ensure patients and visitors are as safe as possible.
Seating is limited. Reservations may be made at SWMConline.com/events or by calling 580-531-4740.