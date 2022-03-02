Bobby Gordon knew he was in for a long fight after contracting COVID-19.
The Altus native was on a ventilator for several weeks. Unfortunately, this was just the beginning. Gordon’s real battle didn’t start until after he was discharged.
During his hospitalization, Gordon developed sores on his feet, buttocks, knees and face. Although appropriate prevention measures were taken, a preexisting heart condition, couple with COVID-19-related lung issues, made it difficult for his body to absorb oxygen, thus preventing the wounds from healing on their own.
Though he was not hospitalized at Southwestern Medical Center, he was referred to the center’s Outpatient Wound Care Center by his primary physician to treat the chronic bedsores. For nearly a year, Gordon was treated by Catherine Yore, PA-C, and other members of the wound care team.
“I met Bobby about a year ago, when I first came on as a PA here at the wound care center. Usually if a patient comes in, and their wound hasn’t healed for 30 days, they’re considered chronic. That’s when we step in,” Yore said.
Every week, Yore and other members of the wound care team would check in with Gordon during his visits, help him handle his pain levels and give him instructions on how to care for his wounds.
Gordon was a model patient, according to Yore, and dedicated to his own recovery. So impressive were Gordon’s efforts that the staff nominated him for the Wound Care Hero Award from the Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbarics.
“This award is a part of wound Care Advantage, which is our corporate company for wound care. So, it’s a nationwide award. They have all these parameters, and you have to fill out some forms and answer a bunch of questions. Of course, when you have the chance to get to know your patients like we do, it’s easy,” Yore said.
Award winners must show a dedication to their own healing process, and Gordon showed an outstanding dedication, according to his care team.
“He is just so joyful every time he comes in. Most people aren’t exactly nice when they have to go to the doctor all the time, but he is always very pleasant,” Yore said.
Gordon was surprised, but thankful, to be presented with the award.
“They are all wonderful people here,” Gordon said. “I will say that if somebody gets a wound they ought to come to these people. They know how to take care of it, and they treat you more than nice.”