Southwestern Medical Center announced that construction has begun on a new $4.2 million cardiac catheterization (cath) lab.
The project, which is being funded by LifePoint Health, is anticipated to be completed in summer 2021, according to a press release.
The new lab will initially be used to perform cardiac catheterization procedures on patients needing more specialized heart care and will expand to offer a full scope of services to include both inpatient and outpatient procedures, as well as emergency care.
“The investment of a new cath lab is a meaningful step toward advancing Southwestern Medical Center’s mission of Making Communities Healthier,” said Elizabeth Jones, CEO of Southwestern Medical Center. “We are committed to bringing advanced medical care to the residents of Southwest Oklahoma so they can stay close to home.”
Cardiac catheterization is a procedure used to diagnose and treat heart and blood vessel problems. A tiny tube, called a catheter, is placed into a blood vessel so imaging dyes and small equipment can be passed through. Catheterization enables healthcare providers to examine the heart and blood vessels, and is used to look for blockages in arteries, check heart valve function, measure blood flow and even place stents in arteries when they are narrow or blocked.
“Building this new cath lab is just one more example of how deeply we care are about the Lawton Fort Sill community and how we are always looking for ways to better serve their needs,” said Robert Wampler, Mountain Division President of LifePoint Health. “We look forward to the exciting day when we can open this new cath lab and expand the scope of cardiac services available to our patients. LifePoint Health is proud to partner with Southwestern Medical Center to continue transforming the health of this region.”
The cath lab will be located within Southwestern’s radiology department. The construction will include a recovery area, locker rooms, nurse station and feature the latest in cardiovascular and interventional imaging technology.
A community ribbon cutting will be planned following the completion of the project.