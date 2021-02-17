Southwestern Medical Center said this week it is allowing limited visitors to patients, transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol.
Hospital officials said the decision was made due to the decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the region and after careful review of state and federal guidance. The updated restrictions, which will allow most patients to have one visitor or support person at a time, are now in effect.
As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are limited to one WELL visitor at a time. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older and will be required to wear a mask while in the facility. Visitors are NOT allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19. Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to return home and reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.
Southwestern Medical Center continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines. Additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic is available at SWMConline.com.