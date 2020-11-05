Southwestern Medical Center (SWMC) is re-implementing Zero-Visitor protocol, effective today in response to the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in Southwest Oklahoma.
“Our previous limited visitation restrictions have been suspended until further notice. This applies to our clinics and our hospital,” Southwestern said in a statement.
“Like many communities across the country, we continue to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases in southwest Oklahoma,” said Elizabeth Jones, CEO. “ We believe the proactive effort is necessary to do our part in keeping our patients and employees as safe as possible.”
Starting today, the following Zero-Visitor restrictions will be re-implemented at SWMC. Only patients receiving medical care will be permitted at this time. Some exceptions may apply if the visitor is:
An individual who is actively managing healthcare decisions on a patient’s behalf in the event they are unable to make those decisions for themselves.
Accompanying an admitted inpatient specifically at the time of admission and at the time of discharge.
A support person with the patient in our Birthing Center at any time.
A parent or guardian of an individual under 18 years of age who is under the facility’s care.
Visiting an individual under the facility’s care who is receiving end-of-life care.
“We want to reassure community members it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care,” added Jones. “We will continue to safely provide the necessary care our communities need.”
For more details regarding Southwestern’s visitation restrictions and COVID-19 preparedness initiatives, visit www.swmconline.com/coronavirus-covid-19-preparedness-information.