Southwestern Medical Center announced Tuesday it is transitioning from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions as the hospital gradually resumes elective and non-urgent cases and services.
The decision was made as current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region and after careful review of state and federal guidance, according to a press release. The updated restrictions, which will now allow most patients to have one visitor or support person per day, have been implemented effective immediately.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Elizabeth Jones, chief executive officer (CEO) of Southwestern Medical Center. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”
As part of the updated visitor restrictions, patients are now limited to one well visitor per day. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older and will be required to wear a mask and an armband or sticker, while in the facility. Visitors are NOT allowed for high-risk, isolation, immunocompromised or patients who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19. Visitors who do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.